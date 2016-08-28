E6 800 FOR CHAMP

MBABANE – It will rain money for cyclists during the celebrated MTN Khemani Cycle Classic in a fortnight’s time.

All roads lead to Mabovini outside Mankayane for this year’s instalment of the race headlined by a 100km event on September 10, starting at 7am. According to a prize breakdown from the organisers, the male champion in the professionals’ category will pocket E6 800.



The first professional lady to reach the winning point will walk away with E3 500.

Semi-professionals and amateurs will not be left out as they will also get a sizeable share from the E60 000 purse.

“We will, however, have special prizes for first Swazi cyclists, both in men and women categories.

This is only applicable in the 100km race. We will further award top finishers in the grand master, master, veteran and sub-veteran categories in the 100km and 60km events. The best team award will be on offer in the 100km race,” reads a statement from the organisers in part.

It also states that juniors from all the races that include the 60km and 20km will be recognised on the day.



The organisers have also said they took courage from the teams that have already indicated their readiness for Swaziland’s ultimate road cycling race.

Moreover, the best voted water point will claim a trophy on the day. Contenders include MTN Swaziland, Swazi Milling, Parmalat, Swaziland Beverages, Phela-Live and Logico.



Professionals, like in the past editions teams, from across Southern Africa, will make a stop in the country. They include Sampada, Road Cover, Hollard, Phela-Live and Logico.

Metkel Ayob from MTN Qhubeka (now Dimension Data) clocked a golden time of 02:32:04 hours to prevail in the past year. Gifted MTN Khemani’s youngster, Similo Nyoni finished in 03:05:15 hours to become the first Swazi at the finish line.