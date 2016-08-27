NEW PLAYERS WILL BRING COMPETITION – ‘KOKI’

MBABANE – Giants Mbabane Swallows have made a statement, ahead the showdown with fellow heavyweights, Mbabane Highlanders, this afternoon.



The two sides meet in the eagerly-awaited Castle Premier Challenge semi-clash at Somhlolo National Stadium at 3:30pm. Swallows head coach, Thabo ‘Koki’ Vilakati, officially welcomed the trio of towering centre-back, Talent Maposa, midfielder, Mthokosizi Nkambule, and forward, Phindafuthi Dlamini at the Prince of Wales Ground yesterday.



The latter was signed from Manzini Sundowns while Nkambule was with Manzini Wanderers in the past season. Maposa, on the other hand, returned after about a season in the ‘wilderness.’

“Each and every player brings a different dimension to the team. Having more players to choose from in each and every game complements my plan.



“I’m also happy that this will bring competition as every player will fight for his place,” said the reputable gaffer.

In separate interviews, the three players declared their readiness to take the bull by horns, expressing their delight on getting an opportunity to don the famous red and white jersey.

“I’ll be honoured if I can play in the derby. It’s a big game but I can’t have bubbles in my stomach if I get a chance to play,” said Phindafuthi.