GOLFER ARVY OFF TO USA

MBABANE – Youngster, Arvy Shongwe, has got a rare opportunity to pursue his golf career in the United States of America (USA).



He is funded by InTuition Scholarships from USA, which works with students from all over the world, helping them fulfil their sporting potential, while also having a university education.

The 20-year-old left to study abroad on Thursday. He will be away for the next nine months and will study at an unnamed university.



Over 30 different countries have already benefitted from the initiative, with the beneficiaries afforded a chance to further both their sporting and education careers.

InTuition, which helps young people from around the world, shared the latest developments on their website and their official Facebook page on Thursday.



“Leroy (Kenya) is ready for his first full season of college soccer, while Arvy (Swaziland) flies out to America today (Thursday) to begin his college golf career,” reads the posted information in part.

Every year, an average of E112 million in educational and athletic scholarship funds are awarded and Shongwe is the first one to benefit in the country.



The obviously excited youngster took to social networks, especially Facebook, to celebrate realising his dream.

“The day has come; I leave to the US in a couple of hours. I’m looking forward to it. Great things ahead.



“I must say I’m really excited to be spreading my wings to fly high somewhere in the world. God has my back and with Him before anything everything will go smoothly,” he posted.



Swaziland Golf Union (SGU) President, Albert Mhlanga, confirmed that there were enquiries about the national team golfer’s performance from abroad but said he did not have all the details about the trip.

“We’re very happy for Arvy as he will be assisted in his quest to become a professional,” Mhlanga said briefly.

The Royal Swazi golfer, who was attached to Middleburg Golf Country Club based outside Nelspruit, South Africa, shot to fame in 2013 after countless podium finishes in the neighbouring country’s golf events. He was named the best junior in the B Division category, to win promotion to the top-tier during the same year. He represented the country in the 2016 Region V Golf Championships (formerly Zone VI) in April.





