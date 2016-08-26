‘D4D’ OUT OF MALAWI GAME

LOBAMBA – A week before the September 4 crunch 2017 AFCON qualifier against Malawi, Sihlangu have been dealt a big blow as Njabulo ‘D4D’ Ndlovu is suspended.



The orthodox midfielder has been nabbed by the yellow card rule and will not be part of the 18 travelling players to Blantyre.

Head coach Harries ‘Madze’ Bulunga confirmed a correspondence from the Confederation of African Football (CAF) on the player’s suspension in a press conference yesterday afternoon at the squad base at Lobamba Technical Centre.



‘D4D’ has played every Sihlangu game since being named in the starting 11 in a COSAFA Cup 2015 game against Madagascar in Rustenburg, South Africa.

The void is expected to be filled by Royal Leopard’s Siboniso ‘Rocco’ Malambe from the current players in camp with Mandla Palma of Mbabane Swallows also an option.



“Njabulo is not eligible to play in the Malawi game. We were aware of the situation but opted to call him while hoping for an oversight from CAF but they were vigilant in that regard. He is a key member of the squad and has played every minute since being named in the starting line-up against Madagascar in July 2015. That is how key he is in the team but we will find a suitable replacement and obviously change tactics a bit as players’ style of play differ,” ‘Madze’ said.



The gaffer noted Malawi were taking the game seriously after naming a strong squad that included South Africa’s Bidvest Wits striker Frank Mhango, Platinum Stars’ Robert Ng’ambi and Jomo Cosmos’ Gerald Phiri.