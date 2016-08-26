SD NEEDS PROFESSIONAL COACHES – ‘SWAZI BOLT’



SIKHUPHE – The country’s fastest man, Sibusiso ‘Swazi Bolt’ Matsenjwa, returns from the Rio Olympics in Brazil with renewed hope.



After slashing the national record in 200 metres from 20:67 to 20:63 seconds, the Royal Swaziland Police (RSP) sprinter assured he would keep reaching for the stars.



He was reacting on his return from the global showpiece at the King Mswati III International Airport yesterday.

The lanky runner felt Rio was tougher than London 2012, where he set a national record of 20:93 seconds.



“We need professional coaches and high level competitions to help us improve. The competition gets tougher with each passing event.

“We should train consistently until we leave for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo,” said Matsenjwa.



The sprinting sensation said rubbing shoulders with the world’s best was a motivation as he was one of a few African athletes who managed to improve their times at the Olympics.



“It’s important to set an achievable goal. Athletes who want to shine shouldn’t forget to remain humble,” he said.

During the next Olympics, Matsenjwa will be 32 but assured he would still have the verve to leave a mark.



Meanwhile, Phumlile Ndzinisa, who strained her muscle during her 100 metres race in Brazil, said she remained focused despite the unfortunate incident, which forced her to rank fifth in her heat. She had the fastest time of 11:35 seconds in her heat before she stormed the synthetic track.

“I felt a sharp pain towards the end of the race and had to reduce speed.