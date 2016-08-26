VETERAN SIKHATSI CRUISES IN E10 000 POOL TOURNEY

MBABANE – After 23 games, there is no stopping veteran Sikhatsi Dlamini on the pool table.



Dlamini leads the 16-man pack in the ongoing George Hotel Singles Pool tournament sponsored to the tune of E10 000.

The battle for the E2 000 cash prize plus trophy and gold medal is between Dlamini, youthful Eddie Mkhonta and Norman Khoza, who are both registered with Manzini Regional Pool League side Police College, who are both on 51 points.



The singles tournament continues on Reed Dance holiday, Monday as Manzini prepares to host the Swaziland International Trade Fair opening from today.

The singles tournament is in its third season, having started in 2014 with a sponsorship package of E7 000.