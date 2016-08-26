SWAZI TRAC PUMPS OVER E52 000 INTO SUPER LEAGUE

MBABANE – The Swazi Trac Lubombo Super League sponsorship has increased by E7 500 from last year’s package, to E52 500 this season.



Delivering the good news to the teams during the league’s launch at Swazi Trac premises in Matsapha on Wednesday evening was Nkhanyeti Ngwenya, who is the company’s Sales and Marketing Manager. He hailed the football stakeholders for marketing the brand of the company.

He also reassured the Lubombo Regional Football Association (LRFA) that Swazi Trac would continue to support the sport in fulfilment of the slogan ‘a sporting nation is a healthy nation’.



The event, which lasted for about an hour, was attended by Lubombo Super League teams’ representatives, who also expressed joy upon receiving the good news as demonstrated by the huge round of applause which characterised the hall the moment Ngwenya made the announcement.



National Football Association of Swaziland (NFAS) first Vice President Nichodemus ‘Ace’ Mashwama, FA executive committee member Elphas Ngcamphalala, Hhohho Regional Football Association (HRFA) Chairman Comfort Shongwe, LRFA Chairman, Mangaliso Sihlongonyane together with his executive committee members and the sponsors.



The reigning champions of the league are National First Division-bound City Warriors, who won a fiercely contested title race last season to walk away with the E15 000 plus trophy as first prize.