DOOM IN MY BRAIN

OF course Doom is trending and why wouldn’t it? It is not every day that we wake up to images of people voluntarily being sprayed with a known pesticide directly to their faces, straight into the eyes, while the next one in line patiently waits for their turn to be fumigated.



Good morning my good people and welcome once again here to my humble rondavel. Yesterday was a busy day for me and it was the timely intervention of my PA, who suggested that instead of giving individual interviews to the people who want to know what I have to say about Doom being sprayed onto people to make them ‘holier’, I should just fix a time and then make what is similar to a press statement, that saved the day.



And so yes, the time was fixed at three O’clock and it was precisely at that time that I walked down the aisle at the hall towards the stage she had prepared for me.



It is times like these where I feel that rappers, rock stars and all other famous people have nothing on me. For there were whistles, cheers and ululations as I walked down. Of course all this may have been because of that I had a laptop with me, and technology is one thing that excites people a lot, but still I prefer that it was me that they were excited about.



Anyhow, I did get to stage. And Immediately I switched on the projector an image of a Doom canister beamed onto the screen and the lecture began.

“Cockroaches, mosquitoes and all other types of flying and crawling pests pester our lives on a daily basis,” I began.



“You may as such find yourself spending a very restless night courtesy of constant irritations from our little friends. This is undesirable, as such there have been some people who have studied the anatomy of these bugs and from that information they were able to come up with ways of terminating the lives of these creatures.