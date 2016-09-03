I AM (NOT) MY HAIR?

When I started with this column last year; I broadcast a message on twitter asking my network what they thought I should publicly opine about; what would be interesting and engaging to them and fellow Swazis of our time.



One of the first suggestions was, ‘Write about hair’. At the time the public conversation about hair – specifically black women’s hair – was a topic as hot as Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie before Jay and Bey came to the scene. I wasn’t part of this robust dialogue and had no interest in it. But judging from the level of interest from Swazis in recent events at Pretoria Girls High School, I figured it’s time I engaged.



When it was suggested I write about hair, legendary Jazz musician Hugh Masekela had been among the first in contemporary southern Africa to directly address black women’s hairstyle choices and what their choices said about their identity and self-love or lack thereof.

It was in early 2015 when Masekela cut off an excited adoring student fan who’d snuck up to take a picture with the legend.



Bra Hugh was having none of it because her head was decorated in a lustrous weave. Since that first encounter with the Rhodes University student, the iconic musician made it a point to speak out against black women wearing weaves and other types of artificial hair extensions.

Bra Hugh was as loud as his trumpet; “I will not talk or take pictures with them because they do not look like African culture and heritage”.



The raging debate on Bra Hugh’s stance ranged from him being a typical patriarch – men telling women what to do, to him undermining democratic freedoms like choice, to women spending exorbitantly on something so unessential, and to a call-to-action; ‘black women of the world unite, you have nothing to lose but your hair’… emotional and academic conversations that I honestly couldn’t relate to…still struggle to.



Growth



One of the first dramatic things I did immediately after completing high school was shave my hair. When it grew back I twisted it into locks that would grow to attract comments like ‘Soli Rasta?!’ (You’re Rasta now?!) Or ‘Hey Sistren!’ (Hi My Sister) from the Rastas; and from the Christians; “Nawe sowenta lobusathane betangoma” (You’re into the evil sangoma thing too?!).

