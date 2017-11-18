SIHLONGONYANE CLAN SHOCKING BAN

BULUNGA – A Sihlongonyane clan has been banned from having any community activities following a dispute at Bulunga under the Manzini Region.



The clique members are descendants of a right-hand man of the late King Mswati II, Nyumbane Sihlongonyane and they constitute about 70 per cent of the community.



In a letter dated September 1, 2017, the family is ordered to stop utilising land and even constructing any structures, holding meetings and conducting funerals while the matter is pending.



The Sihlongonyanes said they have not lost any of their relatives from the time the order was issued.

“However, if anyone of the family dies their bodies will be taken to the mortuary and remain there until the powers that be decide on the next move,” said family spokesperson Phillip Sihlongonyane.



What the family found unusual was that they have been ordered to appear before the Manzini Swazi National Court at a date that has not been stated.

“You are further warned that failure to appear before the court may attract a fine of E20 or two months’ imprisonment or both.”

The letter cites Section 79/1950 Section 9 Subsection (2) which says failing to appear before the office was contempt and could even lead to one having to appear before the King.



Philip Sihlongonyane received the order on behalf of his clan because it was addressed to him.







