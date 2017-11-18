‘NO DEMOCRACY AT ALL’ STIRS CONTROVERSY

MBABANE – There is no democracy in political representation set-ups. This is a summary of a politically sensitive book published in the country and titled “No Democracy At All”.



The complete title of the book is “There is No Democracy at All in Government by Political Party Representatives”. The 12-chaptered book, authored by Zimbabwean native Dr Cleopas Sibanda, insists that political parties are not good for democracy and further gives alternatives to political parties.



Even though it highlights that political-party-free governments execute their duties, it emphasises on the separation of powers of heads of governments and heads of state; open ballot Parliamentary voting; and that the judiciary has the final say on all legal issues.

“This book is definitely politically superhot, very challenging and very controversial too. It is geared to expose, destabilise and shake the political foundations of our current government systems, from Cape to Cairo and from New York to Tokyo down to their roots, to say the least,” says the author.



Dr Sibanda is a renowned medical doctor who specialised in occupational health and has worked for the government of Swaziland under the Ministry of Labour and Social Security.



Explaining his ideology, the doctor said the main aim of the book was to debunk some of the oldest and biggest myths about politics, political parties and democracy. “To those self-proclaimed progressives of Swaziland, here comes a bombshell.

“According to this book, political parties are not democratic institutions at all. In fact, the book contends that they have never been and they will never be. That is food for thought.”