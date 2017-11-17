E24M COCAINE BUST AT NGWENYA BORDER

MBABANE – A drug dealer will not have a merry Christmas as his cocaine with a street value of E24 million, was busted at Ngwenya Border Gate yesterday afternoon.



The 37-year-old man from Tanzania was arrested while trying to cross to South Africa driving alone in a Kia Sportage.

The cocaine was stashed in the spare wheel compartment in the vehicle, in 30 different black plastic bags which weighed 2kg each.

The street value of 1kg of cocaine is E400 000 and the suspect will not be named as he has not made an appearance in court.

In the plastic bag, there was crushed chilies which were used to deter sniffer dogs from smelling the drugs.



Inside each black plastic bag was a transparent one which was sealed.

After it had been ripped open, a white cloth which had been completely sealed was also found.

When the cloth was cut open there was yet another transparent plastic bag which contained the cocaine that was in cubes.



Information gathered was that the suspect had entered into the country through the same border gate in the morning from South Africa.

He then went to Manzini where he found the vehicle waiting for him with the consignment and the car keys were in the ignition and he simply drove off.



According to officers based at the border gate, the suspect came into the country on November 8 in the morning and went back to the neighbouring country in the afternoon.

He then came back in the country on November 11 in the morning again and he left in the evening.