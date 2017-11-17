E73 550 ITEMS STOLEN AT 4 CHURCHES, 2 HELD

MANZINI – In an act that could be best described as complete disrespect for the House of the Lord, two suspects are alleged to have broken into four different churches and stole valuable items.



The two men have since been arrested and charged with housebreaking and theft. They are said to have mainly targeted churches and allegedly stole electronics and certain parts of the sound systems. The duo is alleged to have targeted the churches when there was no one present.



Dumsani ‘DU’Shongwe (27) of Mbikwakhe and Nathi ‘MaThousand’ Magagula yesterday appeared before Principal Magistrate David Khumalo after they were arrested and charged with seven offences of housebreaking with intent to steal and theft.



Both suspects, who are said to be friends, would allegedly break into the churches situated in the country’s different regions and steal several items, which included sound systems, bass guitars, speakers, keyboards, microphones and amplifiers, among other things.

The churches include World Revival Ministries (Luyengo), Ekujabuleni Church (Buhleni, Hhohho Region), New Covenant church (Boyane), Mhlangatane Church (Buhleni, Hhohho) and Madulini Church (Nhlangano), among others.



The suspects would allegedly break into the churches while they were locked and use force to gain entry.

Gadgets such as crowbars, pickaxes and other weapons were allegedly used to break doors and windows so to get inside the different rooms of the premises, before the suspects would allegedly steal the electronics and musical instruments.



Information gathered is that Shongwe and Magagula would travel in a vehicle, a Honda Fit, which they allegedly used to load the items after stealing them from churches.



