ONE DIES AFTER MATSETSA BUS CRASH

SITEKI – The bus accident that happened at Matsetsa has claimed a life.



Confirmed reports are to the effect that one of the passengers who were severely injured after the bus they were travelling in crashed into trees at Matsetsa near Siteki on Wednesday died while undergoing treatment.



The passenger, succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at Good Shepherd Hospital in Siteki, police confirmed yesterday.

Police identified the deceased as a 54-year-old woman of Boyane area.



Her further particulars will not be revealed as her family could not be reached for comments, at the time of compiling this report, but it was gathered that the family had already been notified of her demise.

“It is true that one of the passengers who were on board the bus has died,” briefly stated Chief Police Information and Communications Officer Superintendent Khulani Mamba.



He added, in a press release, that a total of 23 passengers, who were seriously injured during the accident, were admitted to the Good Shepherd Hospital together with the driver.



The bus, which operated under the style name ‘Tit For Tat’ was travelling from Siteki to Manzini when it crashed near Matsetsa, along the Lonhlupheko/Manzini Public Road at around 7am on Wednesday.



Police at the accident scene estimated that there were about 40 passengers on board the bus, adding that half the number were pupils.

The exact cause of the accident is still unknown but preliminary investigations suggest that the driver lost control of the bus before it veered off the road and crashed into the trees.