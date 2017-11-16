ATTEMPT TO LOOT GAS CYLINDERS

MBABANE – Residents of Baha’i and the surrounding areas would have looted the gas cylinders that were ejected from a truck that was involved in an accident had it not been for the vigilance of the police who attended to the scene.

This was despite seeing the driver escaping with injuries from the burning truck. Those found at the scene admitted that they rushed to the scene to see what they could take home after they saw the big flame on the road. However, to their surprise, the residents, who said they were already carrying some of the gas-filled 48kg cylinders home confirmed that they were disturbed by two police officers who instructed them to leave them at the scene. The residents, who did not want their names published, said they did not give up as some of them staged a vigil at the scene with the hope that the police would leave. “We stayed there until morning with the hope that the police would leave the scene, however, they stayed with us,” said the residents.

Optimism

They registered their optimism that they would console themselves on the remains of the gas cylinders should the owners leave them next to the road. Some of the Afrox employees who were found reloading the remaining gas cylinders into another truck, said they were not in a position to state whether there was looting due to the extensive damage. They said according to the police, who swiftly came to the scene, there was no looting. “We cannot tell you how many gas cylinders were being ferried because we have no documentation in our possession,” said one of the employees. When informed about the attempt to loot, the employee wondered why people had the guts to loot items during accidents without thinking about the possible dangers involved. “This was just after the explosion and nobody knew what might happen next. What if the cylinders were looted and later exploded at their homesteads? Who would have been blamed?” asked one employee in shock. The accident happened at a time when residents of Siteki had sustained serious injuries after they got into contact with caustic soda that was being ferried to Mozambique.