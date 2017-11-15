‘NEW’ ELDERLY WEEP AS THEY GET NOTHING

MBABANE – It was a day filled both with disappointment and contentment as the elderly grants disbursement began yesterday.



This is because while many were happy to receive their grants, which covers five months, there were others who were shocked when told that they would not be getting any cent anytime soon.

The disappointed elderly, who have just turned 60 years, did not get the notice that was made by the Deputy Prime Minister (DPM), Paul Dlamini sometime ago to the effect that those who had turned 60 this year would not receive the payment.

At the Swazi Post Office in Mbabane, officers spent the better part of the day explaining to some of the elderly that they had not yet been added on the list of beneficiaries.



As such, they were informed that their names did not appear in the system.

The dejected elderly, from both the Mbabane West and East Tinkhundla, mentioned that they were of the view that they deserved to get the money as some of them had registered from as early as April this year.



A weeping Duduzile Mndzebele from Zone 4, whose hearing is impaired, mentioned that she woke up and visited the Mbabane West Inkhundla where she did not get a clear response, which made her decide to go straight to the Swazi Post.



“When I arrived here, they took my ID and went inside their offices but came back to say that my name did not appear on the computer. They have advised me to go back to the Bucopho of my area where I will get the reason why I do not appear. I am disappointed because I turned 60 years in June this year, registered, and had hoped that I will get the grant,” she said.