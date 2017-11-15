DRAMA AS HUSBAND BEATS WIFE, WRECKS SIBALI’S CAR

MANZINI – Responding to his sister’s call for help has cost him his car. This is the story of an employee of the Swaziland Civil Aviation Authority (SWACAA), who had his Ford Fiesta vandalised, allegedly by his brother-in law.



The complainant, Sandile Dlamini, alleged that his vehicle was damaged when he tried to rescue his sister.

The car, which was parked at the Manzini Magistrates Court had people staring shockingly at it. There were huge holes all over the car and all its windows, including the windscreen and rear window were smashed.



The car was allegedly damaged by Dlamini’s brother-in-law, one Sifiso Manana (28)) of Sigcineni, who is married to the former’s sister, Zanele.

Dlamini, in his statement submitted in court, alleged that he had received a phone call at about 10pm from his sister who was crying hysterically, alleging that her husband was severely assaulting her at their homestead at Sigcineni.



“Together with my cousins and siblings, we left Manzini and headed to Sigcineni. Before we got there, we decided to park the car at a distance and found the gate open,” Dlamini said.



He added that upon arrival at the Manana homestead, they found his sister with bruises on her body and already packing her suitcases.

Dlamini also said his sister was still crying, carrying one of her two children.



“While packing inside the house, her husband kept on shouting and kicking her suitcases. After a while, we were advised that her mother-in-law wanted to speak to the family before leaving with her daughter-in-law. While waiting, my sister’s father-in-law was issuing threats, saying that they would kill us,” Dlamini alleged.