TRANSFER PS MASILELA, CHIEF IMMIGRATION OFFICER – MPS

LOBAMBA – To be or not to be at work this morning? This is the question that the Principal Secretary (PS) at the Ministry of Home Affairs Anthony Masilela will be asking himself.

This, is after the House of Assembly last night adopted the report of the Select Committee which was investigating the influx of illegal immigrants, into the kingdom particularly those of Asian origin.

The House resolved that the PS and the acting Chief Immigration Officer Makhosi Simelane be transferred while the Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) investigated their matter.



Moving the motion was chairperson of the Select Committee Zombodze Emuva MP Titus Thwala who minced no words as he tore into the PS who was seated in the officials box directly opposite the MP.

Thwala said it was the finding of the committee that passports were issued to foreigners allegedly through the involvement of the PS and Simelane.



He said the committee had found that an amount of E45 000 per person or per passport was paid out by the Asians.

Thwala said the the committee learned that the PS knew all the operations of the ministry like the back of his hands.

“We were told that there was too much nepotism and hiring and promotions by the PS who was a man of the cloth,” said MP Thwala.

He told a silent House that the PS had allegedly employed his church members and blood relatives in a questionable manner.



Firing on, the MP alleged that a certain Masilela girl was hired and given a position that she did not deserve or had not applied for.

“Our investigations tell us that the PS simply called a relative and informed her of the opening. We found out that the girl, who I will call *Nomsa, had no Form V certificate and had never applied,” said Thwala.



He alleged that Masilela simply told the relative not to worry as he was now in charge.

Masilela, who continued to listen emotionless, said the rot at the ministry had long started. He said this was when the position of acting Chief Immigration Officer started rotating and in 2012, four of them were suspended. Thwala said, however, before any of the court cases had started the witnesses started, disappearing.