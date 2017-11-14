MAN ALLEGEDLY KILLS COLLEAGUE AT EXT. 3

MBABANE – A man who was securing a pastor’s new site has lost his life allegedly in the hands of his workmate.



The incident which is believed to have occurred in the early hours of yesterday happened at Extension Three in Mbabane.

Information gathered from those found at the scene was to the effect that the duo was drinking together before returning to their workplace.



It could not be established what happened when they met at the shack that was occupied by the deceased, identified as Wandile Hlophe, who provided security services at the site.



Those who arrived early at the scene yesterday said Hlophe’s workmate, who was doing a separate job at the site, was found with bloodstains and some wounds in his hands, something which left them with the view that there was a fight prior to the death of the security guard.



A pool of blood which is suspected to have been from the security guard’s was found next to his mattress. Bloodstains were all over the machinery housed in the shack.



The machinery included a brick maker, spades, screw driver, shovels and brush cutter among other items.

The police who were found at the scene concentrated on the spades which were covered in blood. As a result, some were taken as evidence.



“There are no bloodstains from outside the shack which is a possibility that the man was killed inside his shack,” observed one man found at the scene.



The property owner, the pastor, confirmed the incident; however, he did not want his name published since he arrived at the scene after being called regarding the incident.



Noted was that the shocked pastor took a closer look at the corpse of his employee as it was loaded into a police van.