SHONGWE LEADERS CAN ONLY MARRY MAMBAS, DLAMINIS

DRIEKOPPIES – A leader of the Shongwe clan can fall in love with a lady of his choice but cannot marry anyone beside a Dlamini or Mamba woman.



This was revealed by Oscar Shongwe when he briefed about 1 000 people who attended the Shongwe Clan ummemo at Driekoppies last Saturday.

He said the Shongwe clan originates from Swaziland as it started during the time of King Matsafeni who married King Sobhuza I’s first daughter; LaNgwane and got Matsamo, who established the tribe further.



He said from there, the clan cemented that a leader should marry a Dlamini or a woman from the Mamba clan because Bukhosi buciniswa ngalobunye. “Like many men, a leader can have a girlfriend of his choice but the clan would only recognise a Dlamini or Mamba woman to be an Inkhosikati,” he said.

On the same note, he warned the members of the clan not to name their children after their royalty. “No one is expected to name their children as Matsafeni or Matsamo because those names are reserved for members of the royal family,” he said. The current leader of the Shongwe Clan, Emmanuel, who is widely referred to as King EM Shongwe oversees about 11 chiefdoms in the Mpumalanga Province in South Africa. According to the South African statistics department, the current population in the chiefdoms is 141 374 with 75 403 women and 65 971 men.



About 1 000 people from Swaziland and South Africa, especially in the Mpumalanga Province braved the cold weather and attended the ceremony. They included high ranking government officials and chiefs while the Nkomazi Municipality was also represented. Also present were companies like ESKOM and Ligwalagwala FM among others.

The ceremony was heavily guarded by the South African Police.