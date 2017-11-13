ACTING CHIEF GELANE FEARS BLOODSHED, RUNS TO COURT

MBABANE – “It has now become impossible to administer the area because the community is defying my administration’s authority.”



This was one of the submissions made by Acting Chief of KoNtshingila, Inkhosatana Gelane Simelane, in her application to stop some of the residents of the area from calling any meeting without her authority. Through the office of the Attorney General the acting chief has filed an urgent application in the High Court.



She is also seeking an order restraining and interdicting some of the residents or anyone acting on their behest from intimidating and threatening the lawful administration of the area. The acting chief further wants the court to issue an order restraining the respondents (some of the residents) from running their illegal parallel administration at KoNtshingila Chiefdom.



Respondents in the matter are Langa Simelane, Mpompo Sibandze and Mphini Nhleko.

The national commissioner of police has been cited as the fourth respondent in the matter as he is expected to ensure effective compliance with the order of the court as well as maintain peace in the area.



In her founding affidavit the acting chief stated that on or around November 2, 2017, she was informed by some of her subjects at KoNtshingila that they had been called to a meeting at KaGodloza Royal Kraal. She highlighted that KaGodloza Royal Kraal was junior to the one at KaGwegwe.



She told the court that on hearing the news she then contacted some of her inner council members to ascertain the authenticity of the announcement of the meeting.

She alleged that she was then told that they did not know about the meeting and no one had informed them about it.



“Information gathered upon enquiry was that the issue was reported by a resident of Encangosini area, who stated that they were called through mobile phones to attend the meeting at KaGodloza Umphakatsi,” submitted the acting chief. She pointed out that the announcement was to the effect that Langa Simelane was calling all people of Encangosini who were employed to attend the meeting at KaGodloza.