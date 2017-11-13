MAN JAILED 45 YEARS FOR RAPE OF SISTERS AGED 13-15

MANZINI – Each time he would rape two sisters, he would place a knife nearby, lock the door and further threaten to stab and kill them.



Rapist Bonginkhosi Shadrack Magagula (42) of Mankayane was arrested after the rape of two sisters who are aged 13 and 15, without protection at knife point. The rapist was charged with four rape offences before his arrest. He was tasked with cleaning the yard at the girls’ homestead and both sisters would be raped in the presence of the other.



One of the girls, *Lucie (13) told the court that she was first raped by the offender while her other sibling had gone to fetch stew from a neighbour’s house. She said Magagula pounced on her, put out the candle and attempted to stab her with the knife.



“He then locked the door and ordered me not to make any noise as he would kill me by stabbing me. He hastily picked me up and threw me on the couch, stripping and raping me in the process. After he had finished, he dressed up and ordered me not to report the matter to anyone,” the girl said.



*Lucie also revealed that the rapist returned the following day and found her studying with her sibling.

She said he gave her brother E5 and ordered him to leave the house.



“Again, he blocked me while I attempted to go outside and locked the door. He again produced a knife and threatened to kill me if I shouted. After he had locked the door, he threw me on the three-seater couch and raped me without protection while my sister watched,” *Lucie said.



She mentioned that her sister, *Thoko (15) also attested to have been raped by the same man and in the same house, while she was not present.

