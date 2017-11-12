STANDARD BANK MANAGER IN VERBAL ABUSE DRAMA

MBABANE – Employees of Standard Bank are said to have been treated to a spectacle when a manager dressed down a subordinate during what was supposed to be a mid-year appraisal meeting inside the financial institution’s boardroom.



Head of Operations Thandeka B. Dlamini is alleged to have verbally abused her subordinate Thandie Zikalala who has since taken the matter up with her lawyers after being unsatisfied with the outcome of an internal hearing.

Following the alleged verbal abuse, Zikalala wrote to Head of Human Capital Boniswa Masuku asking that formal disciplinary steps be taken against Dlamini; that Chief Executive Officer Mvuselelo Fakudze and Masuku intervene to ensure that Dlamini’s behaviour does not continue; and that her reporting line be moved to someone other than Dlamini.



Things are said to have begun on July 4, 2017 during the meeting to appraise Zikalala’s goals for the first half of the year but was surprised when her line manager positioned her as “general conversation”.

Chairperson of the internal hearing Vinodh Brathrie wrote: “The employee was shocked and surprised when her line managers appeared to verbally abuse and attack her on a personal level.”



Among the things, Dlamini is said to have told Zikalala is that she seriously needed to rebrand herself because no one wanted her in the bank and even outside the bank.

Dlamini is alleged to have told Zikalala that she seriously needed to address her conduct which was affecting working relations with co-workers as well as people outside the bank.



She is also alleged to have suggested that her conduct was detrimental to the image of the institution.

