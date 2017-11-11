NURSE SLAPS, INSULTS PATIENT WHO HAD COME FOR TABLETS

MBABANE – A hospital is usually a place of help and hope; but for *Thembi, it was a source of pain and shame as a male nurse slapped and insulted her publicly.



The phrase, “Tsatsa lamaphilisi uphume naleligciwane lakho,” would always echo in her ears as they were allegedly uttered by the nurse when he handed her the medication she had gone to collect at the Mbabane Public Health Unit last Wednesday.

What the nurse meant was, “Take your tablets and leave with your virus.”



As if this was not enough humiliation, the nurse identified as Ndzabandzaba, went on and allegedly poked Thembi and also slapped her in the face while other patients looked on.



The whole time that the derogatory statement and the assault was taking place, Thembi was holding her three-month-old son in her arms as she had also brought her to the public clinic for routine check-ups.



Narrating the ordeal, which she described as devastating, the 27-year-old mother of three said she reported to the clinic like any other day, as she used to go there even while she was pregnant.



“After registering and going through other processes, I was attended by this nurse inside one of the consultation rooms there. Just before he finished attending to me, I asked him where I could collect the baby’s medicine in case it got finished before his next check-up date.”

She said the nurse asked her where she had collected same in her previous visit and she showed him but also stated that when they gave her the medication previously, they made it clear that it was not the place where collections were made.