ZUKE TRIUMPHS OVER TOURISM MINISTER

MBABANE – He fought and conquered. This is the best phrase to describe the court victory of the Swaziland Environmental Authority Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Zuke.



Zuke had been sitting at home since August 21, 2016 after the minister unilaterally took a decision not to renew his contract of employment. This resulted in him taking the minister to court.

A full bench of the High Court comprising of Principal Judge Qinisile Mabuza, Justice Ticheme Dlamini and Justice John Magagula yesterday found that Zuke’s contract was tacitly renewed.



The court also discharged the decision of the Minister of Tourism and Environmental Affairs, Christopher Gamedze with regard to reasons for the non-renewal of Zuke’s employment contract.



Principal Judge Mabuza said it was apparent, undisputed and without any doubt that the findings and conclusions by the minister, that Zuke committed acts of fraud, dishonesty and misled the Board regarding his evaluation, were made without affording him the right to be heard.



“It was on the basis of these findings and conclusions that the second respondent (minister) found that the applicant (Zuke) was unfit for the position of director. He therefore decided on the non-renewal of his contract, much against a recommendation by the board.”

The court said it was its view that Zuke had a right and was entitled to be heard before a decision affecting his employment status was taken.