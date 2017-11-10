SURPRISES IN 2017 POPULATION CENSUS

MBABANE – The population of the country has increased by 74 789 persons in the past 10 years.



This is reflected in the 2017 Population and Housing Census Preliminary Report, which was presented at the Mountain Inn yesterday.

The results come from a total of 272 874 households which were enumerated, where the overall finding was that the country now had a population of 1 093 238 people.



According to the report, the figure was made up of 531 111 males and 562 127 females who were registered in the 10-year period between 2007 and 2017.

The 74 789 persons registered consisted of 49 683 males while 25 106 were females and this represented a 0.7 per cent increase in the 10 years compared with a 0.9 per cent increase in the period of 1997-2007.



It was noted in the report that the increase in the size of the country’s population was primarily due to three demographic factors, namely fertility, mortality and migration rates.

Launching the report was the Prime Minister (PM) Sibusiso Barnabas Dlamini, who was represented by the Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Paul Dlamini.



Dlamini mentioned that an in-depth analysis of the census data would, in due course, be undertaken to produce a precise identification and analysis of the causes of the population increase.

In terms of regional distribution of the population, the Manzini region continued to occupy first position in population size by recording 355 945 and was closely followed by Hhohho with 320 651.