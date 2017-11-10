HIV+ FATHER JAILED 30YRS FOR RAPING TWO DAUGHTERS

MANZINI – Their purity may not be fully restored but two minor siblings will no longer endure the pain of being raped by their biological father.



This, after the court found *Mandla (57) guilty of raping his two daughters, aged eight and 12 and sentenced him to 30 years behind bars. *Mandla is also HIV positive and is said to have infected his children with the virus.

During trial before Principal Magistrate David Khumalo, it was gathered that *Mandla raped the two children several times while their mother was away at a traditional healer’s homestead, receiving treatment.



One of the children told the court that the traumatic ordeal occurred while their other siblings were sleeping. *Mary narrated in court that the first rape incident occurred after her father had sent her to the kitchen to get some water as he wanted to take his medication.

“After giving him the water, he ordered me to go to his bedroom and sleep there.

When I got there, he forcefully placed me on the bed. He locked the door and then raped me. He then ordered me not to tell anyone as he would kill me using an axe and knife,” *Mary said.



She added that after the incident, her father ordered her to call her younger sister, whom he raped in front of her. *Mary further revealed that on the following day, while having a conversation with her sister, she revealed that she had been previously raped by the offender.

“We could not report the rape incidents due to the threats our father made. I, however, ended up informing a neighbour, who is a herd boy, who had seen me walking strangely.