‘HELP US FIND THESE PEOPLE’

MBABANE – Police are looking for a female primary school pupil who went missing over a year ago.



Sebenele Mabuza (16) of Siteki at Mzilikazi area, left home for school in the morning but never returned.

Mabuza was last seen on September 20, 2016.



Her family tried to look for her from all her friends and relatives but nobody knew of her whereabouts.

She was then reported to the police as a missing person and she has not been found, as nobody has come forward to inform the relatives or police if they have spotted her.



The teenage pupil has never called her family to inform them of her whereabouts.

Police are also looking for Sifiso ‘Tamato’ Matsenjwa (22), who left home in 2012 to look for a job in Matsapha.

Matsenjwa, who is from Tikhuba at Mavubetse area, left home during the festive season in December 2012 after he had informed his relatives that he was going to look for a job.



This was the last time they saw him and there has not been any information received on whether he reached Matsapha or about his current whereabouts.



All his friends were contacted by his family members after they did not hear from him but none knew where he was.

What also got his family worried was that Sifiso did not communicate with any of his close relatives on his whereabouts.

Another man, Ndumiso Sipho Sigwane (26) was also reported missing by his family to the police. He was last seen on the last day of 2014.