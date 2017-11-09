‘WE ALSO WANT BONUSES’

MANZINI – The war over the payment of bonuses for parastatals is far from over. This is the message which was released by the Parastatal Unions Coordinating Council (PUCC) after the Swaziland Electricity Company (SEC) finally approved the payment of bonuses for 2016/17.



Thandukwazi Dludlu, the PUCC Coordinator, said as parastatals they maintain their call to government to stop tampering with their bonuses because these were paid after the employees and employer had reached a collective agreement.



He said they were still working on the matter as they had already roped in the Trade Union Congress of Swaziland (TUCOSWA) to engage government in talks. Dludlu said their stand was that they did not want government to interfere with their members’ bonuses.

“We call for the suspension of the proposed new guidelines. We also call for organisations which have pending bonuses to pay them and that all parastatals pay the workers the 2017/18 bonuses according to their agreement with the employees, without the interference of government. ”



The coordinator said government’s interference would violate the workers’ rights granted and recognised by the International Labour Organisation (ILO), which include the power to bargain with the employer.