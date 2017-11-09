MINISTER GIVEN 2 DAYS TO DELIVER FARM INPUTS

LOBAMBA – Minister of Agriculture Moses Vilakati has been given two days to ensure that all farm inputs are delivered to farmers.



This was said by Members of Parliament (MPs) who were livid that the ministry had delivered seeds and ammonium nitrate (makhabeni) instead of fertiliser.



The MPs were upset that Vilakati was quick to go on national radio to report that all was in place for the planting season, yet even basics like fuel for the tractors was not available.

Moving the motion was Khubutha MP Njabulo Mabuza, who said last week Wednesday, the minister had presented a statement saying all farm inputs were now available.



He said instead, seeds and makhabeni were delivered, but not fertiliser.

“These inputs must all come together because fertiliser is the one that is used in the first step of planting,” said Mabuza.

He said farmers were upset that the rains had come in some areas, but they were left frustrated because the inputs which they had paid for were not enough.



He said subsidising the farm inputs was a good concept, but its execution was poor.

He was seconded by Kukhanyeni MP Bongani Mabuza, who wondered why the ministry was doing this to the ordinary Swazi.

He said rains were very scarce and therefore the necessary equipment should be in place so that farmers could catch the first rains.