AMPUTATE TOXIC SUBSTANCE VICTIM - DOCTORS

SITEKI – Doctors have recommended that the legs of Zakhele Mkhabela (30) of Lugongolweni in Siteki be amputated.



Mkhabela is one of the several people who were burnt by a highly toxic substance which fell from an overturned truck near Siteki recently. However, Mkhabela (30) has obstinately refused to be amputated and he is adamant that his injuries can be healed if he can get the right medication.



In an interview, he acknowledged that his condition was aggravating but he insisted that he would not give doctors the green light to amputate him.



“I still need these legs so that I can continue working. How am I going to earn a living if I agree that my legs be removed?” he queried.

He revealed that he learnt about the recommendation that he be amputated when he visited Good Shepherd Hospital in Siteki about a week ago.



Mkhabela said he told doctors that there had to be another option other than that of removing his limbs.

He has since been transferred to the Raleigh Fitkin Memorial (RFM) hospital in Manzini where doctors are trying other options other than that of amputation. “I can see a slight improvement in the injuries now that I have moved to RFM,” he stated, while adding that he would undergo an operation on Friday.



Injuries of the other people who were also burnt by the highly toxic substance identified as Caustic soda, have healed except for Mkhabela and one Nkosingiphile Mthembu, who sustained a serious wound to the arm after coming into contact with the substance. Mkhabela appealed for assistance from the public so that he could get access to high quality medical care in local private health facilities or in neighbouring countries.