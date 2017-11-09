MINISTER APPOINTS 23 COUNCILLORS

MBABANE – The Minister of Housing and Urban Development Phiwayinkhosi Mabuza has appointed 23 individuals to join the list of councilors who will run local towns for the next five years.



The minister, exercising his powers in terms of the Urban Government Act, announced the list to finally constitute the whole body of local authorities during a press conference held at the Mountain Inn yesterday. The list includes Chief Executive Officer of the Swaziland Industrial Development Company (SIDC) Phiwayinkhosi Ginindza, football administrator Mashumi Shongwe, businessman Absalom Ndlovu and Reverend Percy Mngomezulu, among others. Minister Mabuza mentioned that the appointments meant that the election process had been concluded.



“I am now giving full authority to all elected and appointed councillors to engage in all council activities as soon as they have dispersed with all the relevant procedures such as training and signing the acceptance of election forms. I am expecting high standards of integrity from elected and nominated councillors, including the employees,” said Mabuza.



He mentioned that he was calling upon everyone who had offered his candidature to know that such a task was only for the committed and emphasised that they were expected to give service to the citizens and not to fight among themselves or against the same citizens they were meant to serve.

Commenting on the seats that were contested for, the minister lamented how the election results indicated majority participation of males as compared to females and said he was hopeful that there would be an improvement. Interestingly, on the list of councillors appointed by him, there are only four women. “This is a challenge that we need to address as a country. This should be looked across all elections in the country.