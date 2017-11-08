IT’S VICTORY FOR SEC WORKERS

MBABANE – Finally, the Swaziland Electricity Company has approved the payment of the 2016/2017 performance bonuses.



This was confirmed by the company’s Corporate Communications and Marketing Manager, Sifiso Dhlamini, who extended appreciation to all stakeholders in resolving this matter amicably and speedily.



Dhlamini also thanked SEC employees for their patience and co-operation as the approval was being sought from the relevant stakeholders.



As a result, he said the company’s operations were expected to return to normal. He said management had pleaded with the employees to resume work at their respective workstations as of last night.



The Minister of Natural Resources and Energy Jabulile Mashwama, said she was not aware that bonuses will be paid.

Minister Mashwama said this was an issue that was handled entirely by the SEC Board, management and staff as part on the ongoing discussions on same.



She said government, not just Cabinet, had been working on the guidelines on the payment of bonuses in all parastatals not SEC alone.

“Communication on this matter is being handled by SEC and I suggest you continue to seek clarification from the SEC Board and management on anything,” said the minister.



Principal Secretary in the same ministry, Winnie Stewart, also refused to commit herself on the matter.

Stewart said as far as she was concerned, cabinet had not deliberated on the issues of bonus payments but these were strictly between SEC and the union, SESMAWU, who had been negotiating among themselves.



She said the approval of bonuses was made by the utility (SEC) and SESMAWU.

When pressed further on what will happen to the other parastatals’ employees who also wanted to be paid bonuses, Stewart asked that a questionnaire be sent to her adding that she could only respond to the matter today.