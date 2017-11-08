‘MAN AT INYANGA’S HOME IS MY SON’

MANZINI – “That man at Elliot Fakudze’s home is my son.”Samson Mbhamali of Mndobandoba made this claim after a story and pictures of a man, who had smeared himself with what looked like ash, were published in the Times Sunday.



The man, suspected to have been practising witchcraft at the well- known traditional healers’ home, was found naked and stuck to a car belonging to Fakudze.



Mbhamali claims that the naked man was actually his son who works and resides at the popular inyanga’s residence.

Mbhamali said his son was one of the children who always portrayed a wayward behavior from a young age and had a learning disability.



He said his son, who went up to Grade VII, left home early this year to stay with Fakudze. Mbhamali confirmed that he worked for Fakudze and also ran his errands within and out of the homestead.



“As a family we were shocked when we discovered that our child was allegedly caught practising witchcraft within his homestead. We believe this is one of Fakudze’s publicity stunts to market himself. Lomtfwanami nanyalo ulapha ekhaya kaFakudze,” he said.



Mbhamali added that his son had never practised witchcraft in his life hence he was disappointed when he learnt that he was found allegedly doing such, especially because he knew deep down in his heart that everything Fakudze was alleging about his son was not true.



“As a family we offered the boy a Toyota van so he could make a living and transport people and their goods. We also ordered him to use the car for fetching water for members of the public. However, we later discovered that he had taken the same vehicle to the Fakudze homestead, where he now resides,” Mbhamali added.