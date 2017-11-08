7 TENANTS LOCKED OUT BY MESSENGER

MANZINI – They have been left out in the cold, with no shelter and food. This is the reality for seven tenants at a Mbonane homestead in Mangwaneni, when their houses were locked by a messenger of the court on Monday afternoon.

This forced them to spend a cold and wet night in open sheds and shacks.



According to one of the tenants, Sifiso Zikalala, their houses were locked while they were away. He said they were greatly affected by this because some of them were unable to report for work yesterday, while their children could not go to school because their uniforms were locked inside the houses.



Another tenant said her child could not take her medication because it was also locked in. What made it worse was the fact that she also missed a hospital appointment that was scheduled for yesterday for the same child. She attributed this to the fact that the child’s medical card was also locked in her rented house.



Nkosinathi Motsa said he spent the night in a small vacant room with his sickly minor because he had nowhere to sleep. He said the conditions of the place of refuge were a hazard on their own, in addition to that his son was not well.



What irked the seven tenants was that not all the houses were locked whereas they are within the same compound. Some of the locked houses were allegedly hammered by the area’s traditional authority, who is also a member of Siyatentela Savings and Credit Cooperative Limited. They alleged that this association was formed solely for the purpose of saving some money for when the area was eventually under the jurisdiction of the municipal council, where homes will be rearranged.