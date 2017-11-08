TWO COPS DRAG, ASSAULT USDF MEMBER IN TOWN

MANZINI – Members of he public were left dumbfounded after seeing two police officers dragging a member of the USDF on the pavement near traffic lights and further banged him on the ground; while assaulting him with kicks, fists and open hands.



The two officers, Mandla Matse (37) of Mankayane Police Station and Meshack Mkhwanazi (34) of Zakhele Police Camp, were eventually arrested by their counterparts together with their co-accused, Sebenele Lungelo Sibandze.

The Umbutfo Swaziland Defence Force member, Siyabonga Duemetro Dlamini of New Village, told the court that he met the police officers at a bar where they were having alcoholic beverages with a friend, identified as Berry.



“I made a mistake when buying the alcohol and took out all the money I had in my pocket. I then went to the bathroom prior to going outside to check on my car. While outside, some people grabbed me and asked me why I was pick-pocketing them. They then dragged me on the ground and pavement all the way from the Chinese Bar to Tracar. I tried to hide the money I had in my pocket (E3 500) and a phone,” Dlamini said.



The USDF member added that in the process, he was stabbed with a sharp object in the right side of the abdomen by the people who were dragging him all over town.



“After assaulting and stabbing me, I felt weak and I was rescued by a taxi man who suggested that we call the police who rushed me to the RFM Hospital. I was treated at the hospital and boarded a kombi home,” he said.



Dlamini also mentioned that while inside the kombi, the driver asked him why he wore a blood-stained t-shirt. He said the driver gave him a clean t-shirt and he went to the police station, where he reported the incident.