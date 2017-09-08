INSTANT JOBS, HOUSING FOR 13 SWAZI DOCTORS

MBABANE – Thirteen young Swazi doctors will be the envy of university graduates who struggle to get jobs after completing their studies as they have been instantly ‘hired’.



The good news was confirmed by the Prime Minister, Sibusiso Barnabas Dlamini, and the Minister of Public Service Owen Nxumalo, who confirmed that the posts had already been created.



Not only can the doctors start work anytime soon, but the Minister of Health Sibongile Simelane also assured them that accommodation in all four regions was available, as 220 two-bedroomed flats had been constructed.

The doctors, both male and female, are those who graduated from the I-Shou University, which is in Taiwan, and two others who studied in Russia and Ukraine.



During their meeting with the PM in Cabinet yesterday, he said the Ministry of Health had already recommended to the Civil Service Commission (CSC) that the employment contracts should be drawn up.

“We hope this can be done without delay,” said Dlamini.



The doctors will undergo a two year internship programme and will be based in the various government hospitals around the country, although the PM said they were also in talks with private clinics.

Dlamini said once the doctors had their contracts, the next step would be for the Swaziland Medical and Dental Council to establish and maintain a register of medical students, so that it could assist in ensuring a high quality education for them and their return to practise in Swaziland.