BUSINESSWOMAN KIDNAPPED, TAKEN TO ATM, CASH WITHDRAWN

SITEKI – Armed men kidnapped a businesswoman from her home and forcefully drove her to a nearby ATM, where they coerced her to disclose her private banking details so that they could withdraw money from her account.



Police said the incident took place just after midnight on Monday, near Mpaka Shopping Complex. The businesswoman’s name and other particulars were not immediately ascertained but it was gathered that she sells clothes and runs a small tavern.



According to the police, the men only managed to withdraw E3 000 from the businesswoman’s account and could have withdrew more had it not been for that her daily limit on card withdrawals does not exceed E3 000.



Information gathered is that the businesswoman was asleep at her homestead at KaShoba, a rural community situated around Mpolonjeni in Siteki, when three armed men broke into her house.



The men reportedly tied the businesswoman and assaulted her and further demanded money and other valuables.

“It appears the men had all the time in the world as they also prepared meals and sat down and ate before dragging the businesswoman out of the house,” alleged a source close to the investigation.



According to the source, after dragging the businesswoman out of the house, they bundled her into a vehicle before driving her all the way from KaShoba to Mpaka Shopping complex, about 20 kilometres away.



At the shopping complex, the armed men parked at a distance and one of them alighted from the vehicle and went straight to the ATM while carrying the businesswoman’s bank card, said the source.