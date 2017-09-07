PATIENTS ARE DYING – DOCTOR UNDER SWAZIMED SUSPENSION

MBABANE – The impasse between SwaziMed and one of its suspended medical service providers has allegedly resulted in the death of two patients.



The two patients are reported to have died because they no longer had cash to pay Doctor Tshibungu Jean Pierre Lukoji.

Dr Lukoji is a Specialist Physician of internal medicine and he operates Smart Clinic at Makhaya Centre in Manzini.



Smart Clinic is one of the nine health care professionals who were recently suspended by SwaziMed from direct payment by the latter.

The clinic’s suspension by Swazi- Med was indefinite and it is alleged that it over utilised services.



The alleged deaths of the two patients was disclosed by Dr. Lukoji in his application, where he is among other prayers seeking an order declaring his suspension as a direct payee for the provision of health care and medical services to members of SwaziMed unlawful and wrongful.



“The tragic consequences is that two of my long standing patients with chronic life-threatening conditions under complex treatment have since died, as they could not afford to pay cash for their treatment for specialised care,” he alleged.

He said the patients might have sought and obtained his services but had to resort to general medical care with physicians who were not intimately aware of their medical conditions as a result attuned their special need and care.



The medical practitioner also wants the court to direct the respondent (SwaziMed) to set aside and/or uplift his indefinite suspension as a direct payee of the provision of health care and medical services to its members.