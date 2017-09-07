HIV PREVENTION DRUG, PREP AVAILABLE FOR FREE

MBABANE – Are you HIV negative and you fear that you could be exposed to HIV/AIDS?

The oral Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) is available in Swaziland for free.



The PrEP pill is for people at a very high risk of contracting HIV and they take the medication daily to lower their chances of getting infected.

It is a combination of two HIV medicines (tenofovir and emtricitabine), sold under the name Truvada® (pronounced tru vá duh), and is approved for daily use to help prevent an HIV-negative person from getting HIV from a sexual or injection-drug-using partner who is positive. Studies have shown that PrEP is highly effective for preventing HIV if it is used as prescribed.



This drug can be taken consistently for seven days before the actual exposure to HIV/AIDS and every day thereafter until you feel safe.

The Ministry of Health, working with the Swaziland National AIDS Programme (SNAP), confirmed that already the drug was available in eight facilities around the country.



These facilities include the Family Life Association of Swaziland in Mbabane and Manzini, Hhukwini Clinic, Horo Clinic, Ndvwabangeni Nazarene Clinic, Ndzingeni Nazarene Clinic, Nfontjeni Clinic and Siphocosini Clinic.

Coordinator for the PrEP project in the country Sindi Matse, who is based at SNAPm said the drug should be taken consistently at the same time as it have to be maintained in the blood stream just like antiretroviral drugs (ARVs).



“The good thing about PrEP is that you can quit taking it and start all over again when you are at risk,” Matse said.