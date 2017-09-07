SA CHIEF, 2 OTHERS ‘UP CLOSE’ WITH SIKHANYISO

MBABANE – Chief Hhoyi II of Mpumalanga got a rare opportunity of being ‘up close and personal’ with Inkhosatana Sikhanyiso during the Reed Dance on Sunday.



Men are usually prevented from coming anywhere near maidens during the Reed Dance, however, this was not the case for the South African chief and two other unidentified warriors.

Chief Hhoyi II or Inkhosi Hhoyi II, whose birth name is Sandile Ngomane, left the thousands who attended the Reed Dance on Sunday wondering what his actions signified.



During Princess Sikhanyiso’s solo dance, Inkhosi Hhoyi II and two other unidentified men went into the arena where they appreciated the Inkhosatana’s dance (known as kudlalisela).



It was at this point that the chief removed some of the emagwalagwala from the princess’ head and placed them on the ground.

One of the two other men then came and placed what looked like a small black object before dancing away from the princess, who looked equally surprised by what was happening.



Interestingly, the trio was never removed from the arena by security until they finished their act, although other men are normally physically removed from the arena especially those who dance near royalty.



Efforts to get what the act signified from known traditionalists hit a snag as none of those approached seemed to know what the significance of the action was. One of the traditionalists, Cethuka Dlamini, who is also a close aide to the King, said the best person to answer the question was Inkhosi Hhoyi himself.



“I really do not know what he was feeling or what his actions meant and he is the only one who can respond to your questions,” said Dlamini.