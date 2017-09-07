HEADMAN’S OVER E100 000 CAR ATTACHED FOR E2 000 DEBT

NHLANGANO – In a rather embarrassing incident that saw police officers springing into action, thinking criminals were after his vehicle, a constituency headman had his car attached over an initial debt of a paltry E2 000 with a shylock.



The vehicle is valued at over E100 000.

The drama unfolded on Thursday after Themba Xaba from Mahlalini, who is Indvuna YeNkhundla for Shiselweni II Constituency, sought the help of the police the moment he received a call from a court messenger, who was reminding him about his long overdue debt.



Reports are that the court messenger informed the politician that he stood to lose his vehicle, a Toyota Hi-Lux, after he was dragged to court over the long over-due debt which had accumulated interest, reaching slightly above E10 000.



It is understood that, at the time, the elderly man made an attempt to negotiate terms of repaying the money. A time frame was set with the consent of the messenger.

However, a twist of events occurred when the court messenger later received a surprise call from the police, instead of one from the debtor.



Police were brought to the fore after Xaba made frantic efforts to stop the attachment of his vehicle.

It is understood that Xaba, who could not handle the prospect of losing his car, allegedly sought the assistance of the police.



Officers initially got the impression that some people were out to con the elderly man, and jumped into action. However, they later got to understand the issue after the court messenger explained everything. After the matter was put into the correct perspective, the officers were obliged to allow the court process.