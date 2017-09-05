‘SPECIAL’ IMBALI DANCES WITH PRINCESSES

LUDZIDZINI – The ‘special’ maiden who has had tongues wagging has been identified as Siphelele Mashwama, a former Waterford KaMhlaba student.



Mashwama was once again spotted dancing next to Princess Sikhanyiso throughout the main day of the Reed dance yesterday. She was wearing red feathers (emagwalagwala) which are normally donned by members of the royal family.



Although no one seemed to know who she was, she certainly had people talking as they wondered why she was dancing with the princesses and other members of the royal family. Like Princess Sikhanyiso and Temaswati, Mashwama was wearing a brown bottom sidvwashi, blue indlamu tassles which matched her blue-clothed anklets.



She danced in sync with the rest of the princesses, who had joined Princess Sikhanyiso in the first row.

The crowd also got excited when some of the Emakhosikati went and joined her and appreciated her dance skills. However, no one really wanted to talk much about the maiden, with others stating that they hoped to see her at the Shiselweni Reed Dance, which normally takes place two weeks after the main reed dance.



Interestingly, Siphelele was not among Princess Sikhanyiso’s group when they first entered the arena, but later joined them once they had formed what is called umkhumbi (ark) which is where they maidens dance in a uniform style. Once again, there was also security among her and the other maidens from the royal family. Mashwama is one of the students from Waterford who excelled in the 2016 IB Diploma. She was among the top students profiled by this newspaper early last year.