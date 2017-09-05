PRESIDENT LUNGU JOINS KING IN KUDLALISELA

LOBAMBA – Visiting President of the Republic of Zambia, Edgar Lungu, got first hand experience of the Umhlanga Reed Dance ceremony as he joined the thousands who attended the main day yesterday.



Lungu, who was His Majesty King Mswati III’s main guest, donned the Swazi traditional regalia and it was obvious that he was feeling at home.



The president was all smiles as he joined His Majesty and libutfo during the kudlalisela session, where they walked around the whole dancing arena to appreciate the maidens.



The King also took some time to greet some of the diplomats who had attended the Reed Dance.

A long queue of the diplomats was seen during the ceremony and His Majesty had no problem greeting all of them.