DRIVER SENT TO DELIVER BAD NEWS - SCU

MBABANE – As if it was not bad enough that they were not informed before the press conference announcing the university’s closure, a driver was sent to deliver the letter.



This is among the issues that the Swaziland Christian University (SCU) is struggling to come to terms with following government’s decision announced on Wednesday.

The SCU is still baffled by the decision and has called on the Swaziland Higher Education Council (SHEC) to unpack the decision to suspend its operation.



On Wednesday, the minister of Education and Training, Phineas Magagula, made a shocking announcement of suspending operations at the university with immediate effect and until further notice.

This essentially means that the registration of students, which was ongoing, would stop and that those who had expected to graduate this year will not be doing so.



Sipho Vilakati, the Executive Director Administration of SCU said the decision was taken during the university’s council meeting held yesterday. “Council looked at the communication and it found that it does not say much. And then Council found that it needs an explanation from SHEC on what this suspension means for the ongoing students, employees and academic staff. It has implications right across.”



Vilakati said because the information was not coming out clear, it was resolved that the council writes to the chairperson of SHEC requesting for a meeting next week Tuesday.



He stressed that this was a request to unpack the decision adding that students had been informed about the communiqué presented by SHEC.





