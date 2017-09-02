KING’S PRAYERS ANSWERED

MAHLANYA – When His Majesty King Mswati III commissioned the thousands of maidens to fetch the reed, he asked for God’s protection and guidance before wising the young girls a safe journey.



His prayer request was answered.

“I wish you a safe journey, may the Almighty God and the ancestors be with you,” the monarch was quoted saying when commissioning the maidens on Wednesday.



Yesterday, the maidens returned safely from the swamps where they were cutting the reed. The old maidens, who were led by Princess Sikhanyiso, cut the reed at Mpisi Farm while the younger ones who were led by Lizinyane Sakhizwe, fetched the reed at Bhamusakhe.

They expressed their joy while marching from their various camps to Ludzidzini Royal Residence where they are expected to take a rest today.



Led by emazinyane for several kilometers from Bhamusakhe, the young maidens were singing and dancing under the calm weather.

Motorists complied with the traffic police and gave way to the maidens during their march. They also gave way to the buses ferrying the maidens to Mahlanya.



Those who were transporting corpses moved away from the main road to give way to the regiment as per the norm.

The regiment met at Lobamba where they were then led by their leader, Princess Sikhanyiso and Indvuna Nonduduzo Zubuko to Ludzidzini Royal Residence.