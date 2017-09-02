‘AMABENJAMIN’ GET RUDE WELCOME IN MBABANE

MBABANE – ‘Amabenjamin gang’ from Lobamba are now trying their luck in Mbabane but the people of the city centre would not allow them.



The gang of 10 men tried to attack one of the popular drinking holes in the city centre last week Saturday and was assaulted by a mob.

Gugulethu Sihlongonyane (20) from Mvutshini, who is one of the gang members, was the only one caught by the mob while the other nine ran for their lives and managed to escape.



Sihlongonyane was assaulted such that he had to be admitted to hospital and was discharged on Wednesday.

He made an appearance before Magistrate Sifiso Vilakati where he was facing three counts of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.



In the first count, it is said he stabbed one Wini Jele in her left hand. count two; he allegedly stabbed Fisiwe Nhlabatsi in her right eye and the last count states that he allegedly stabbed Khanyisile Dlamini in the face.

When he made his appearance before court, he was remanded until September 8 and his trial date was set for October 2.

He was granted E3 000 bail.



Another gang member then returned on the Wednesday to avenge the assault of his friend at the bar and he got more than he had bargained for as he was also heavily assaulted.

This ‘Amabenjamin’ gang member has since been admitted to hospital due to the seriousness of his injuries.