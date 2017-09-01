MAN ARRESTED FOR RAPE OF SIX MINORS

MBABANE – He allegedly lured the minors by inviting them into his house to watch television only to rape them interchangeably.



This is the poignant story of six minors who were allegedly raped by a 23-year-old man of Malkerns, who would invite them to his house to watch TV knowing very well that he had furtive intentions.

Two of the minors are aged eight, while three of them are nine years old. The other one is a 10-year-old girl.



In a report that has been compiled by Principal Social Worker Vierah Tsakasile Hlatshwayo and forwarded to the court, it was further revealed after the alleged sexual encounters with the minors, the accused would give each of them E1, E10 or E5 and told them to buy chips and sweets.



The 13-page progress report, which now forms part of the Crown’s evidence, revealed that the accused also infected the children with sexually transmitted infections (STIs).



According to information gathered by the social worker, the accused would allegedly lure the minors to come and watch television, switch of the lights while leaving the television set on and instruct them to undress.



It is reported that when they failed or refused to undress, he would allegedly forcefully strip them and proceed to sexually abuse them interchangeably.



“Shocking revelations were that he would rape one after another and pay them E5 after every sexual activity. It was also gathered that others would be undressed and told to sleep face down, while sexually abusing one child. The others would at times be given a cellphone to play games,” reads part of the report by the social worker.