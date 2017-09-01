MEDSHEME FIRST AT TRADE FAIR

MANZINI – As if to prove that Medscheme Swaziland is in the country to stay, it was one of the first companies to have completed setting up its stand for the Swaziland International Trade Fair yesterday.



This was confirmed by the company’s acting Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ntokozo Ndzabukelwako, who said they wanted to ensure they had their brand visibility and to assure the Swazi nation that they were in the country to stay.



Ndzabukelwako said they would bring exciting products to the country as a member of the AfroCentric Group. He said they would soon launch a turnaround strategy that would be revealed in the near future. “We are at the Trade Fair to ensure that we have brand visibility and these products will be launched in the very near future, as we have a few logistics to finalise,” he said.



He said, however, as a medical aid and health insurance administration, their philosophy was built on two defining pillars, which were putting the members’ health and well-being at the centre of all they did and to provide an unwavering commitment to quality.

Ndzabukelwako said under the health risk management, Medsheme Holdings had invested significantly in an infrastructure of knowledge workers, as well as processes systems to enable the development of innovative strategies in response to client needs in the rapidly transforming health environment.



He said the group already had 38 doctors and medical specialists, who could be consulted under Medscheme, 495 nurses and 125 pharmacists and pharmacy assistants who were spread across the region.



Ndzabukelwako said under their AfroCentric group there was also Pharmacy Direct which worked closely with Medscheme.

