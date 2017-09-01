SIKHANYISO: WANT TO LIVE LONG?

Imbali from the USDF carrying Umhlanga from Sidzidzi at Mpisi Farm yesterday afternoon.

MPISI FARM – Girls who want to live longer should participate in the annual Umhlanga Reed Dance, Prince Sikhanyiso has said.

The princess said this during an interview at sidzidzi, Mpisi Farm where the Imbali cut the reed yesterday.



She said the Reed Dance Ceremony was an event where young girls were taught about life skills, which would help them to preserve their being as they grew up. She said nowadays, there were a number of diseases which affected young girls and bad practices like human trafficking, but those who participated in the Reed Dance were safe from it because of the life skills and knowledge they got during the event.



“In a nutshell, young girls who participate in this ceremony develop holistically,” the princess said.

On another note, the princess said it was encouraging to see the numbers of Imbali increasing each year as this year it had been said that over 100 000 maidens registerd for the ceremony.



Meanwhile, Pricess Temaswati, who was also encouraged by the numbers of Imbali who attended this year’s Reed Dance, encouraged those who could not make it this year not to miss the following ceremony.



She said the increasing numbers of Imbali showed that young girls were proud of their being and culture.

Furthermore, both princesses said so far the ceremony was going according to plan as they had a safe journey from Ludzidzini Royal Residence to Ngabezweni Royal Residence where the King commissioned the maidens to cut the reed.

Yesterday was the third day of the Reed Dance.



Today the Imbali is expected to go back to Ludzidzini Royal Residence with their reed.